Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Mary Lou Cruz (Kublic) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, January 14, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born in Fairmount, Illinois to Toribio Cruz and Bertha Rangel on August 25, 1937. Mary Lou worked for many years as a fruit picker and in many warehouses. She loved dancing and hanging out with family, friends and her cats while listening to some of her favorite artists like Ramon Ayala, Freddy Fender, Vicente Fernandez and Yolanda Del Rio. She enjoyed sipping on her favorite drink, Black Velvet, and Diet Pepsi.
She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Brogan, Mary Velmas, Josephine Manley, Lupe Cruz and Joyce Griffard, brothers, Johnny Cruz and Dennis Barbeau, her children, Donna Castillo, Alan Kublic, Sandy Castillo, Pamela and Monte Visaya, Brenda and Vidal Castillo, her grandchildren, Angela and Guillermo Aguilar, Linda Prado, Yolanda Vargas, Alan Kublic Jr., Leo Castillo Jr., Maria Lupe Figueroa, Michelle Kublic, Michael Rangel, Nina Castillo, Manuel Alvarez Jr., Armando Gonzalez, Monica Rangel, Frank Gonzalez, Ricky Kublic, Christina Castillo and Samantha Visaya. Mary Lou also had 51 greatgrandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her father Toribio Cruz, her mother Bertha Cox, her brothers, Frank Cruz, Memo Cruz and Toribio Cruz Jr., her sons, Raymond Kublic Jr. and Randy Kublic, her grandchildren Cassandra Kublic, Anthony Vargas and Robbie Kublic, her great-grandchildren, Gabriella Aguilar, Mya Causor and Eradessa Kublic, and Raymond Kublic, the father of her children.
Viewing will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Joseph’s Parish Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 am, followed by Burial at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in