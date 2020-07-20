Mary Lenore Scott passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age of 94 in Richland, WA from natural causes. She was born January 27, 1926 in Alva, Oklahoma to Virgil Sr. and Rosa Hada Cooper. She had three brothers, Albert, Arthur and Virgil Cooper Jr. The Cooper family grew up in Canon City, CO along with the Scott family, her future in-laws. She lived most of her life in Yakima, WA.
Mary left Yakima High School (she later received her GED) to work in the shipyards in Vancouver, WA prior to moving to San Bernadino, where she worked and lived with the Scott family prior to her engagement to William Ford Scott (Bill). They were married on June 22, 1946, in Colorado Springs for 58 years. Bill was a career Marine and veteran of three wars. They zigzagged across the country, living in Memphis, TN, Havelock, NC, Jacksonville, FA, Santa Barbara, CA, and Oahu, HI before retiring to Yakima, WA.
Mary was a savvy business lady, and Bill an accomplished handyman. They owned a filling station together prior to building a substantial family rental business in Yakima, balancing business with babysitting grandchildren.
As a girl, Mary attended Sunday School in the Scott home, as both families were part of The Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, now the Community of Christ. Her love of God and faith never waned in her lifetime. Later, she would conduct Sunday School in her home for neighborhood children when a church was unavailable. She and her husband worked tirelessly for the church, and brought many children to church activities over their lifetimes. Psalm 23 was a favorite, as was the Lord’s Prayer.
Mary loved to read and was a prolific writer. Many of her letters to the editor were published in the Yakima Herald. The family loved music and singing hymns was a frequent pastime, as were roadtrips to visit family scattered across the western U.S. Mary was feisty, sweet, and fun-loving. She loved laughter and it got her through many tough situations in life. Mary’s family was her greatest treasure.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Albert and Arthur Cooper, husband William Scott, and daughter Irma Alvarez. She is survived by her brother Virgil Cooper Jr., daughters Barbara Miller-Collins (Chris Collins) and Deborah Crinzi (Chad), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held for Mary on Monday, July 20th from 4-8 pm at Keith and Keith Funeral home. A private burial will follow Tuesday. A memorial service for Mary will be conducted by Zoom Video Conference on July 25th. Please email p.b.dubya@gmail.com with names of participants who wish to be included. Memorial donations can be sent to Bridge of Hope, 1001 W. Walnut, Independence, MO 64050.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In