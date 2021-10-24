Mary Lee Hulse passed away September 20, 2021 at the age of 89 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. She was born Mary Lee Holley on November 20, 1931 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to William Holley and Eva Holloway. She graduated from North Side High School in Fort Smith.
She met the love of her life Elroy Gilbert Hulse at the local dance hall in Fort Smith. He was stationed at Fort Chaffee in the US Army. They were married May 30, 1958 at the United Methodist Church in Fort Smith. Soon after they moved to Washington where Elroy returned to CWU to finish his Masters in Education. On their first anniversary in 1959 they purchased the family home where Mary Lee still lived. In 1962 they adopted their daughter Cheryl Lynn and in 1964 they adopted their son Scott Allyn. She worked at Bayles and Snokist in Yakima before starting work at Montgomery Wards, where she worked for 25 years until retirement in 2000.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Hulse and grandson Dillon Hulse-Schoenbachler of Selah; brother Billy Holley of Arizona, cousin Sharon Gilbert of Arkansas; cousins John, Darrel and Nancy, Howard and Gail Dochow and their families and many life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Elroy Hulse, son Scott Hulse, father William Holley, mother Eva Holloway, step dad Bill Moser; grandparents Martin Jack Holloway and Bessie Crawford, uncle Frank and aunt Lucille Holloway, and cousin Marjean McElroy.
Memorial service will be held Saturday October 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, Wa.
