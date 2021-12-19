Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mary Jo Kelley entered into eternal rest on Dec. 10th, 2021. She was born on April 2nd, 1939, in Pyatt, AR to William and Una Mae Richardson. She married Roy L. Kelley, on September 30th, 1956 in Tieton, WA; their ceremony was officiated by Rev. Whine. She was married to Roy L. Kelley for 65 years and they raised six children together. She worked hard and was a loving wife and mother. Mary enjoyed gardening and her yard was always full of flowers in the spring and summertime. Mary was a songstress and pastor’s wife for many years at the 16th Avenue, Full Gospel Church in Yakima and still an active member until her passing. She had a special closeness and love with her sister Helen Gilman.
She is survived by her husband, Roy L. Kelley, and following children: Linda (Howard) Benbrook, David (Carrie) Kelley, Billy Kelley, Daniel Kelley, and Dennis (Kim) Kelley, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Helen (Bill) Gilman, one brother, Kenneth Richardson, and son-in-law Ken Peltier.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Peltier; her mother and father William and Una Mae Richardson, her three sisters, Dorothy Searcy, Alice Shults, and Ruth McVey, five brothers: Jewell (Dude) Richardson, William Richardson, Johnny Richardson, Jimmy Richardson, and Russell (Barney) Richardson; and one granddaughter, Makayla Zimmerman.
Our hearts are broken, but we know to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Mary will be sorely missed and always loved by her family and many friends.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, December 20th, 2021 at Keith & Keith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 also at the funeral home, with interment following at West Hills Memorial Park. To share a memory of Mary Jo visit www.keithandkeith.com.
