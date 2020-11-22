Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
“I’ll Take Care of Your Cares,” mom and dad’s song, is a perfect way to describe our mom.
Mary Jo (Bragg) Dreeszen was born on June 13th, 1928 in the town of Holly, Colorado. She was the oldest child of Tom & Blanche Bragg.
Mom grew up a farmer’s & rancher’s child – she was responsible for cleaning the milk jugs but drew the line at killing the chickens. Her dad and mom moved west as her father found jobs. They ended up in Banks, OR where mom attended high school. Not wanting to be a farmer or ranch’s wife she got a job at a Portland bank as the first drive thru teller in Oregon.
It was in Banks where she met the love of her life, Dale Dreeszen. After a unique love story, they married on September 3rd, 1949. In 1959 the family moved to Yakima where Mom, in 1970, went to work at West Valley H. S. as the ASB Secretary until she retired in 1988. After she retired, Mom and Dad bought their 5th wheel.
Mom loved travelling and meeting people, and was always looking for a card game. She was an avid card player and her skill matched her enthusiasm. She played cribbage, pinochle, solitaire, and blackjack, but her game of choice was bridge.
Mom was the life of the party, always had a smile and her beautiful laugh could always be heard. Dad always said as long as he could hear mom laugh all was right with the world.
She didn’t just have a birthday; she had a “birthmonth.” Dad would say he didn’t like it but always had a smile on his face when he said it. Mom was Dad’s world.
Mom is preceded in death by her husband Dale and her son Tom.
Mom is survived by her 3 daughters, Diana Dreeszen (Tim Martin) and Linda Bradford (Cress Bradford) of Yakima and Laura Dreeszen of Bellevue, WA, and her grandsons William and Andy Bradford of Yakima. Mom is also survived by her brother Doug Bragg (Edie) and her nieces Sheila (Mel) and Theresa (Dean) of Oregon.
We will have a Graveside Service on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Hills Memorial Park. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Mom would appreciate donations to the Yakima Humane Society and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
