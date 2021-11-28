Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mary Jane Norvell Vineyard, born on August 5, 1950 to Arthur Norvell and Geneva Kelley Norvell, entered into heaven on November 22, 2021, at the Cottage in the Meadow.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Carl Vineyard her father Arthur Norvell and stepson Terry Vineyard. Mary is survived by her mother Geneva Norvell, siblings Shirley Steffenhagen, Janice Trujillo, Reanna Leslie Luna and spouse George Luna, Letha Tobin, Jim Norvell and his spouse Chrissy DeWeese Norvell and Tim Norvell and his spouse Sue Brown Norvell, stepchildren Randy Vineyard and Pamela Fuerst, along with multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mary married Carl in 1973 and he brought into this union three children, Terry Vineyard, Pamela Fuerst and Randy Vineyard. Mary worked in the fruit industry most of her life. She enjoyed camping, writing poetry, her dogs and attending church.
Mary suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, and for the last 21 years of her life was lovingly cared for by our mother, Geneva Norvell.
Viewing will be held on Dec. 1 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Keith and Keith in Yakima, Wa. Memorial service on Dec. 2, 2021 and concluding services to follow at West Hills cemetery. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Cottage in the Meadow for the wonderful care they provided to Mary and the family.
