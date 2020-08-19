On July 27th of 2020 Mary Hernandez Galaviz was called home by our Lord and Savior. She was born March 17, 1931 in Dallas, Texas. Came to Washington with her parents Mike (Magdaleno) & Altagracia Hernandez in Satus, where a legacy began for future generations to come. She was proud to be Mary Hernandez! Her faith was very important to her. Mary’s greatest joy was family. She was passionate about all her grandkids. Mary loved to sew, garden, & cook. Her favorite holiday was Christmas & made special for everyone. Mary attended YVC & Central, completed her AA. Was employed at Sunnyside High School. It was important to her to help students succeed. Mom/gma left us with many beautiful memories. Mom was the heart of our family and her home was our piece of heaven on earth. Rest in paradise momma/gma. We’ll love you forever!
Mary is survived by her sons: Joe and Raul; daughter Delores S, Grace; numerous grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids; sisters: Jovita C, Petra E, Mary Jane V, and Carmen R, and brother Mike H.
Preceded in death by her parents Mike & Altagracia Hernandez; son Robert Galaviz; brothers: Paul, Cesar, Joe, Frank, and Richard Hernandez; sisters: Augustina (Jane) Perez, Susan Munoz, and Cruz (Delores) Rodriguez; grandsons Robert Heath, Baby Eugene H. Smasne Jr., & Jason; granddaughter Dionna Marie Galaviz; and numerous other family members.
