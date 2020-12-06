February 24, 1922 - November 19, 2020
Mary Catherine Greiner (nee Christie) passed away on November 19, 2020 from the effects of a hip fracture and covid at the age of 98.
Mary was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Charles and Vera Christie. She had just graduated from two years of college when, in 1943, she was recruited by the U.S. War Department to work at a newly installed nuclear production facility in Hanford, Washington. For two years, she was one of 70,000 workers and had no idea that the project was developing an atom bomb.
While at Hanford, Mary met Richard (Dick) Greiner, a young attorney from Idaho. They married in July of 1945, shortly after the closure of the Hanford site. They moved to Seattle, and then settled in Yakima where Dick opened up a law practice. In 1950, their first child was born, followed by three more: Lynn, Victoria (Tori), Richard (Rich) and Sallee. In 1961 Mary joined Dick at the law office as the office administrator/ legal assistant. Those family years were busy with work and play, including time spent at a second home on Blue Lake in the Sun Lakes area.
Dick died in 1997 and a couple of years later Mary moved to Windcrest Villa. Soon after, she met Mike Smithhisler when he played tennis on a court behind her house; their loving partnership lasted 21 years, up to her death.
Mary had a long and happy life. She was personable, smart, engaged, active, stylish, loving, and a lot of fun. She was always active, as a volunteer at the local hospital, her children’s schools, and her church; she took classes at the local college; she was a member of Rose Alma, a woman’s service organization where she elevated to board president; at Windcrest Villa she was board president; and as an ardent bridge player. She was devoted to her family and friends, cheering them on with her positive outlook. Her parting words, in a poem she left for this moment:
I loved you so—‘twas heaven here with you!
Mary will be greatly missed by so many of us. She is survived by her children Lynn Greiner, spouse John Midgley and children Nate Midgley and Maya Midgley; Victoria Greiner, spouse Mark Shelton and children Christie Greiner-Shelton and Anna Greiner-Shelton (Sidney Harding); Rich Greiner, spouse Patti Greiner, and children Kevin Greiner (Michelle, great grandchild Jackson), Laura Dyer (Chris), Charlie Greiner; Sallee LaBonte, spouse Jeff LaBonte and children Analise Arrabito and Elena LaBonte; and Mike Smithhisler along with many other close friends and family. Donations in Mary’s honor may be sent to the Yakima Women’s Century Club or the Yakima Humane Society. Watch this short video about Mary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbctqH5dqGs.
A memorial service will be held post-covid.
