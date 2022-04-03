Our beloved Mary Frances “Frannie” (Torrez) McLaughlin went from the arms of her husband Roland “Ronnie/Rollie” McLaughlin to the arms of her Savior on March 29, 2022 at their home in Lacey, WA.
Frannie was born February 21, 1943, at Camp Blanding, near Jacksonville, FL to Max and Mary (Gallegos) Torrez. Mary and Frannie returned to a large extended family in the Yakima Valley until her father could join them at the end of WWII. Sharing time between her grandparents’ home in Wapato and her parents’ restaurant, the El Progresso, on South Front Street, she attended St. Paul’s School, Wapato Junior High, and Central Catholic, before graduating from Davis High School in 1961, where she was a cheerleader. She began dating Rollie her senior year, marrying the winter following graduation. While Rollie attended and graduated from the University of Washington, three children came along. The couple moved to the Renton and Kent areas while Rollie worked for Foster & Marshall, Inc., and their family expanded to six children, including two of Frannie’s baby sisters and another daughter.
During this time, Frannie grew closer to the Lord, bringing her husband along on this transformative journey. In 1978 they returned to Yakima, settling on a West Valley apple ranch, where Rollie would farm with his brother Jack as the McLaughlin Brothers/McBros Fruit Company. With boundless faith, energy, and generosity, Frannie spent her days packing apples in the warehouse, sewing baby blankets for new grandbabies, nephews, or nieces, raising her beautiful voice in song at a funeral, teaching CCD, baking blue-ribbon apple pies, praying with friends in need of encouragement, or starting a conversation with, “Do you know Jesus? Can I tell you about Him?”
In 1989, after 29 years spent as a wife and homemaker, Frannie became a bilingual para-educator, settling at Robertson Elementary School until retiring in 2008. Frannie found joy teaching her little ones in English and Spanish.
She treasured being Auntie Fran, grammy, and mama, but her favorite title, just after Child of God, was Rollie’s wife. Even as her memory faded, to the very end she never forgot that, “I am Rollie’s girl!”
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Refugio and Elvira (Cruz) Gallegos, parents Max Torrez and Mary (Gallegos) Torrez Gomez, mother-in-law Kathryn (Thomas) Sprouse, great-granddaughters Mya and Braelynn McLaughlin, and nephews Adam Owens and Jim McLaughlin.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rollie McLaughlin of Lacey, WA, children Scott “Max” McLaughlin of Issaquah, WA, Kiki McLaughlin-Cook (Dave) of Lacey, WA, Daniel McLaughlin and Heidi (Schoch) McLaughlin of Yakima, WA, and Monica McLaughlin-Young (Stacy) of Spokane, WA, grandchildren Alex, Max, Haley and Jillian Segaline, Emily (McLaughlin) Trexler (Mickenzy), Hannah, Jeremy and Logan McLaughlin, Connor McLaughlin, and Katerina and Lillianna Young, three great-grandchildren, beloved siblings Charlene (Torrez) Schuh, Maxine (Torrez) Saari, Ramon Luna (Irene), Julie (Torrez) Delo (Pete), Athena (Torrez) Seiger, and Lisa (Torrez) Tatro (Ron), brother-in-law Jack McLaughlin (Mary) and sisters-in-law Darlene Porter (Al) and Cheryl Haselwood (Jim), and so many dear and treasured nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and numerous Gallegos and Ybarra relatives.
