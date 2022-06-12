Mary F Babbs Allee Crawford, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and wife, passed away June 6, 2022 the age of 59 at Harborview Hospital. Mary born June 24, 1962 to Jerry Lynn Babbs Sr. and Grace Ann Allee Babbs in Tacoma, WA. Mary grew up on the family Black Angus Cattle Ranch located west of Naches on the Nile Rd. as the daughter of Frank T Chopic and Grace Chopic, along with many siblings that made many lasting memories. Mary attend Naches schools, YVC for CNA, and worked as a bartender and a flagger. Mary enjoyed camping, gardening, canning, and spending time with her family. November 2, 1979 Mary married Ronald L Crawford Sr. They have two children, Mary Ann Crawford of CA and son Ronald L Crawford Jr. (Lupa), WA, granddaughter Hannah, TX, siblings, brother Jerry L Babbs Jr., WA, sister Marla Chopic (Ron), OR, brother Frank A Chopic, WA, brother Colin J Chopic (Lydia), WA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Jerry L Babbs Sr., mother Grace A Chopic, father Frank T Chopic, and sister Joyce A Babbs Zammito. Until we meet again.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Rainier Memorial
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in