Valley Hills Funeral Home
Our dear mother, Mary Eva Derrey passed from this earth on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Mary was born on May 28, 1932 in Toppenish, Washington. She was the third daughter born to Martin & Caroline Heilman. Mary grew up on the farm with her siblings where she learned the value of hard work.
She attended Toppenish schools and always enjoyed music. Her strong catholic faith carried her well throughout her life.
Mom married the love of her life, Lew Derrey, on April 21, 1952. After Lew’s service in the Korean war they settled down to farm in the Yakima Valley.
They started their family and Mom stayed busy raising 5 boys and a girl. Her family was her life. There was never a dull moment around the house. Especially with 3 of the boys so close in age! Mom’s greatest joy was her children, her grandkids, and extended family. She loved baking the grandkids their own special birthday cakes.
Our mother was an exceptional person. She was devoted, selfless, caring, and soft hearted.
Once her children got old enough Mom went to work. She worked for the Toppenish school district for many years until her retirement.
After retirement she and Lew enjoyed spending time on their boat in the San Juan islands. Friends and family were always welcome, and everyone had a great time. We all have fond memories of fun times on the boat.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lew; parents Martin & Caroline, sister Josie, brother Melvin, and grandson Alec.
She is survived by sisters Marjorie, Geraldine, and Pat, and her brother Ray; her children Rick (Karen), Mike (Donetta), Steve (Gail), Rob (Diana), Laurie (Chris), and Brian (Lindy); 12 grandkids and 7 great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank the staff at Shepherds Gate for their help with Mom’s care during these last few years.
Viewing will be at Valley Hills in Zillah on Thursday, October 29 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
Mass will be at St. Aloysius church in Toppenish on Friday, October 30 at 1:00 PM.
Burial to follow at Zillah Cemetery. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In