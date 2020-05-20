Valley Hills Funeral Home
Mary Ellen Sears (Rojas), 51, of Granger, WA went home to the Lord Friday, May 15th, 2020 in Richland, WA.
Mary was born in Toppenish, WA to Pedro & Juanita Rojas on March 5th, 1969. She went to elementary and high school and graduated in 1987 from Granger High School. (Go Spartans!!!) Mary received her Associate’s Degree from North Seattle Community College. She married Jeffrey P. Sears on June 23rd of 2001. She worked as an LPN for various health care offices in the Yakima Valley for over 25 years. She touched and impacted many lives through her passion for patient care and diabetes education. Mary was involved in the Catholic Church as a CCD Director and one of the Lord’s lil lambs helping whenever or wherever Father Emmet Sarsfield asked of her. Her greatest joys were watching her children play sports with Taeya swimming for Eisenhower High School and Jordan playing youth football. She was their loudest and proudest fan and made sure everyone knew it.
Her heart was pure and her words were meaningful and boy did she have a memory like no other. Mary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Tatianna Christina Sears, brother Arnold Rojas, and parents Pedro & Juanita Rojas.
Mary is survived by Jeffrey P. Sears, daughter Taeya M. Sears (Matan Kadoch), son Jeffrey Jordan Luke Sears, grandbunny Dulce; siblings Pedro (Viola) Rojas, Irma (Uriel) Mendoza, Celina (Ricardo) Garza, Salvador Rojas, Delia (Guadalupe) Orozco, Norma (Geraldo) Hernandez, Abel (Pam) Rojas, Joe Rojas, Danny (Coletta) Rojas, Maria Isabel (Mario) Sanchez, Linda (Ruben) Pena, Rebecca (Angel) Balderas, and Cruz (Brock) Rojas.
Viewing will be 12-6 p.m. and Rosary will be 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA.
Family and friends are invited to attend a reception at 300 E Ave., Granger, WA 98932 Friday, May 22nd starting at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Zillah Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27th at 12. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to: PA-C Patricia Hernandez, Dr. Yvana Iovino, Dr. Gregory L. Scallon, Dr. John David Black, and Dr. Brian M. Young
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In