Mary Elizabeth Weyrick, age 81, passed away on April 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Mary was born to Dr. Carl and Helen Walters on February 19, 1941, in Yakima. She and her husband, Dean Weyrick enjoyed 35 years of marriage together. She graduated from Eisenhower High School as one of its first attendees after it was constructed as Yakima’s second high school. Mary furthered her education at The University of California at Berkeley, graduating in 1962. She would recall her days in college as some of the greatest years of her life, especially her association with her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. Mary was part of the “Theta” sisterhood to the very end. She was involved in local sorority activities long after college and maintained many lifelong friendships she developed and cherished from college. Mary entered the workforce in the early 80’s, eventually becoming the administrative assistant to the director of the Ahtanum View Correctional Complex, assisting with its very startup. She retired with distinction from the State of Washington, Department of Corrections, in 2001 after 17 years of service.
She was an accomplished accordion player from an early age, playing “Happy Birthday” to anyone having a birthday (or that would listen) well into her 70’s. Upon returning to Yakima from college she joined Junior Aid (now Junior League) and enjoyed those friendships and activities, participating in the annual Follies stage production. She was a longtime member of the Yakima Tennis Club, playing in many events, including the Calcutta tournament each year. She eventually took up golf with Dean and together they enjoyed many years as members of the Yakima Country Club. Dean, being an exceptional golfer but very humble in his pursuit, was a patient coach and loved to see Mary’s golf skills develop. Mary, being a bit less competitive, enjoyed the social aspect of the sport and getting out of the house and into the world. Her score card at the end of the day mattered not. This is a woman that summited Mt. Adams in the annual Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce “Sunfair Climb” in the summer of 1967, less than five months after giving birth to her first child! She enjoyed playing bridge or any other gathering that involved her many friends. On occasion, she and her girlfriends would get together for no reason at all but just to gather, share a bottle of wine (or two), and socialize. Mary and Dean enjoyed travel and they spent the better part of a year literally traveling the world on the Queen Elizabeth 2 as they circumnavigated the globe from late 2005 to April of 2006.
Mary was a very social person, always up for a gathering and not afraid to host. She was a top notch cook and baker, rarely if ever referring to a recipe and never used measuring spoons or cups; you just knew how much of what to put in the pie crust, bread mixture or pot roast. If there was a holiday approaching or a party to attend, she was in her element. Whether hosting or not, there was cooking to do, table settings to arrange, outfits to pick out and days of preparation for events large and small. Mary was always on the go and never one to sit and read a book or watch TV for very long; life was hands on for her. She lived by the mantra “dessert first”; theorizing that if it was the best part of a meal and everyone looked forward to that dish, why leave it to the end? Eat dessert first if you wanted to. Her grandchildren thoroughly enjoyed this part of grandma. Dessert first included restaurants too, not just dinner at her house! Despite customs being bent on occasion, she was a proper woman, that enjoyed formality when appropriate.
If you contemplate the concept of dessert first, you come to realize that it was more than just culinary enjoyment; she was teaching us all a life lesson in a way. Enjoy upfront what life has to offer, don’t put it off to the end. Mary’s pleasure was in the journey, not the destination, why wait. This was true about parenting, family vacations, her career, or just daily activities. She desired to look around and take it all in and thought you should too. There was never a set path that had to be followed, it was the journey that was important. She parented as a single mother in much the same fashion. Although her boys from her marriage to George Velikanje gave her great joy, they also provided a bit (or expectedly more than a bit) of concern on a regular basis. Undoubtedly she struggled as a single mother, but John and Bob knew none of it as she was never heavy handed in her parenting style, choosing instead to keep a watchful eye on the journey and usual mistakes adolescents make and she would then provide the supportive advice that was needed to redirect the journey. Look around, enjoy the ride, take your time, and live in the moment was her view on life and it served her well, we should all take note.
Mary passed somewhat unexpectedly. Despite numerous bouts with follicular lymphoma over the years and progressive heart disease, you would have never known she was in pain or even had medical issues. She never ever complained about her medical conditions and faced each daunting medical task with her vibrant version of life’s journey that was to be enjoyed, not worried about the outcome and not afraid of death. She eventually suffered cardiac arrest at one of her many doctor’s appointments, despite positive progress with chemotherapy. Mary always maintained a smile that would light up any room. She was active from birth to her last day.
Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dean Weyrick; her brother Richard Walters (Victoria); her sons, Robert Velikanje (Mary Kay) and John Velikanje (Stacy); her grandchildren, Darren Roberts (Anna), Ravyn Bounds (Logan), Gunnar Velikanje, Elizabeth Velikanje, and Megan Velikanje; her niece, Andrea Quarry (Randy) and nephew Jeff Walters (Staci) and their children; her step-children, Janet Rosenberger, Kenneth Weyrick (Renee), Alan Weyrick (Michelle), Kathryn Schramm (Jeff), and her step grandchildren, Jennifer Ward (Andy), Samantha Weyrick, Dominique Weyrick, Denise Weyrick, Chase Weyrick, Daniel Weyrick, AJ Schramm, Matthew Schramm, Nate Schramm; and step-great grandchildren Christopher, Jordan and Emma; along with other extended family and close friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks and express their gratitude for the years of medical care provided by her primary care physician, Dr. Amanda Ryder, MD and the staff at North Star Lodge. Keith and Keith is in charge of arrangements, including a private family burial. A celebration of life will follow at the Yakima Country Club, which will occur on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 3:00 o’clock. All family and friends are invited to join.
