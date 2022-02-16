Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Mary Elizabeth Kuhlman (Beth), 79 of Zillah, WA passed away surrounded by family and close friends on February 8, 2022. She was born on November 30, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Harold and Frances Kuhlman. She attended Blanchet High School in Seattle, Washington and graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in Education.
Beth spent her entire teaching career at the Sunnyside school district as a Physical Education/Health Teacher and Coach. She positively influenced hundreds of the Yakima Valley youth and always saw the potential in every student she taught. In 1995 she hung up the whistle after 30 years of service to pursue her other life passions.
Beth’s passion and love of the outdoors was infectious. Many weekends were spent with friends and family either in the mountains jeeping or waterskiing/tubing on the lakes and rivers in the Pacific Northwest. She loved sports and was an avid fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball player and spent many a day playing golf with family and friends. When the sun was out, you would find Beth out by the pool playing made-up games, with family and friends and her dog, floating around on an air mattress with a tall strawberry Daiquiri with a lot more than a wee bit of whipped cream.
Her creativity and artistic talents shined through with her love of woodworking. Which included building furniture for the house and especially award-winning Intarsia artwork. Each project she completed always had a story and a large box of Band-Aids to go with it.
She is survived by Irene Hoon, her life partner of 57 years, sister Barbara Van Wagnen of Everett, WA, brother James Kuhlman Seattle, WA and sister Roberta Kuhlman Yakima, WA. She has 1 nephew, Andrew Van Wagnen, Everett, WA, and 2 nieces, Christina Van Wagnen, Stanwood, WA and Mary (PUTTS) Van Wagnen, Everett, WA, and 2 great nieces, Ellen & Sydney, and 1 great nephew, Paul.
Beth had a deep love for all animals especially cats and dogs. To honor this love, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Wags to Riches Animal Rescue (PO Box 3177 Union Gap, WA 98903 or the UCCR underground community cat rescue 509-379-1621 or sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
“I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven”
