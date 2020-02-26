Mary Elizabeth Hardy

Mary was born in Haven, Kansas on October 17, 1927, the daughter of William Homer Astle and Marie Guhl Astle. Mary’s mother died soon after childbirth, so Mary was cared for by her devoted maternal grandparents, Frederick and Dora Elling Guhl, until she reached the third grade. At that time she moved in with her father, step-mother and older siblings.
Mary graduated salutatorian from the Haven High School in 1945. Soon after, she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps in Hutchinson, Kansas and graduated in 1948 as a registered nurse, a career she would love throughout her life. That same year, she married Robert Russell Hileman and they moved to St. Joseph, Missouri, where they both worked in the health care field. They raised five daughters, twins Jennifer and Susan, twins Linda and Elizabeth and the youngest, Jill.
In 1960 the family moved to Yakima, Washington, with Mary and Robert divorcing the following year. Mary worked at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for many years, where she became head nurse of the psychiatric unit and later started the Infection Control Department. In 1970, Mary married the love of her life, Dr. Frank Hardy. They were very happy together until Frank passed away in 2000. Mary lived in Washington Oakes, an independent living facility in Everett, Washington for five years before her death.
Mary loved her family, dancing, gardening, golf, her dogs, especially Fonzie, traveling in her motor home with Frank and visiting her many friends and Kansas relatives. She laughed often. She was kind and full of life. Toward the end of life, she often thought of her loved ones in heaven, not the least of them, her mother.
Mary’s life ended on February 12, 2020, after a stroke. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and Steve Keep, Susan Hileman, Elizabeth (Libby) and Ron Summers, Jill Hileman and her husband Wes Beecham, her step-children and their spouses, Katherine (Kitty) and Norm Inaba and John and Laura Hardy and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary’s ashes will join Frank’s in a burial plot next to Linda’s resting place at the Terrace heights Memorial Park in Yakima, WA. A celebration of life will occur at Washington Oakes and in Kansas in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army and to Providence Hospice Care Center in Everett, WA.
