Mary Elizabeth (Dyer) Malcolm

Mary was born March 30th, 1937 in Lewistown, Missouri. She left this earth in the early hours of March 24th, 2021 after a 13-year battle with dementia.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frances E. Dyer, and mother, Mary Charlotte (Glaves) Dyer, and a grandson, Jason Czubkowski. She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Rev. Larry D. Malcolm, her brother, Robert Dyer, sister, Margaret Monroe, her four children: Rebecca (Rev. John) Czubkowski, Stephen (Connie) Malcolm, Rev. Philip (Robin) Malcolm, and Rev. Robert (Erin) Malcolm. She has 16 grandchildren: Joshua, Jesse, and Rev. Justin Czubkowski; Gabriel Malcolm; Jacob and Grace Malcolm; Toni, Rebecca, Brian, Jon, Ariana, Charles, Sean, Liam, and Zachary Malcolm. She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Ariella, Sadie, Levi, Mercy, Lachlan, and Annabelle.
Mary graduated from North Central University in Minneapolis, MN where she met her husband as they prepared for a life of ministry. They served as missionaries in Congo, Zimbabwe, and the Caribbean. She also ran the printshop and ordered supplies and inventory for many years at Northwest University of the Assemblies of God in Kirkland, Washington. Until the time of her death, she served alongside her husband who has been a staff pastor to the seniors at Stone Church in Yakima, Washington.
She left a godly legacy with two children serving in full-time pastoral ministry and one serving as a missionary to Africa’s children. She also has one grandson in full-time pastoral ministry. Her influence will be felt for many generations to come, she will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at Stone Church (3303 Englewood Ave., Yakima, Washington). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
