Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mary Elisabeth Pickens passed away June 28, 2020. Mary was born May 15, 1946, in Le Mars, Iowa to Fred and Marjorie Riter (Eder). Her childhood was spent on the family farm where she had fond memories of helping her dad with the daily chores and raising hogs.
In 1970, she embarked on a new chapter and moved to Yakima, WA where she met James Ray Pickens. They married on March 25, 1972 and resided in the Yakima area where they raised their 2 children. As a family they enjoyed camping and yearly trips to Cannon Beach, Oregon. After James’s death in 1999, she moved to Wenatchee, WA to be close to her 2 children and moved back to Yakima in 2013. Her passions were shopping and antiques and one of her greatest joys was owning her own gift shop, Pick-A-Dilly Corner.
Mary will always be remembered for her strong faith in God and her unconditional love for her 2 children.
Survivors include her daughter Stephanie (Dave) Bryson of Venice, Florida and son Jeffrey Pickens of Yakima. She was preceded in death by her husband James Pickens and her parents Fred and Marjorie Riter. A private service is being held by the family in Yakima, WA.
“Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In