On May 3rd, 2022, our beloved mother, Mary E. Rocha, was called home to be with her Lord & Savior.
Mary was born in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Fidel Gonzales and Josephine Elias on September 18th, 1950. Mary was the eldest of eight siblings, whom she loved very much.
Mary dedicated her life to her family; her four daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. As well as her siblings. They were the loves of her life. Mary enjoyed cooking her famous frijoles borrachos, homemade flour tortillas, and chicharrones con chile. Spending quality time with her family, as often as she could, was one of her favorite things to do. Spending countless hours around a home cooked meal spent laughing, joking around, and enjoying each other’s time was priceless in her eyes and was always a good time. Mary was born with a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved all and accepted all. Everyone knew that if they needed help with anything, they could always count on her. Mary’s generosity was appreciated by all who knew her. She never said no when it came to those needing her help. She did it wholeheartedly and was proud to be able to help in any way that she could. Mary was very social and made her presence known everywhere she went. She was always the kind of person that people were drawn too. She was loved and respected by her family and friends. She would have random conversations with strangers to help brighten their day. She had a beautiful smile, and her laughter was contagious. Whenever Mary was around, you always knew that it was going to be a good time. She made the most out of every opportunity given and was a very proud woman. She was direct and assertive, always speaking her mind and never apologized for speaking the truth. She loved unconditionally and everyone loved her unconditionally as well.
One of Mary’s biggest blessings was her grandson Johnny Angel Rocha, who she considered to be her son. Johnny filled her life with so much joy and purpose. He will always and forever be known to her as her son.
Mary also enjoyed going to Legends casino in her spare time. Spending time there with her siblings became a monthly tradition for them. She never failed to mention the fun she had or the winnings she had earned. It was her home away from home and went as often as she could. She enjoyed dancing to Tejano and country music, randomly singing her favorite songs, playing poker, and making jokes as often as she could.
Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a one-of-a-kind type of person. No one will ever be able to take her place. The void she left in our lives is great and felt by many. We are all going to miss her and everything about her. Mary is survived by her children: Diana Rocha Corona-Bedolla (Jose Eiriberto Corona-Bedolla), Laurie Rocha (Daniel Ramirez), Jenny Rocha, Alicia Rocha, and Johnny Angel Rocha; her grandchildren: Jose Carlos Osorio (Socorro Martinez), Amanda Osorio (Rudy Guerrero), Anthony Osorio, Christopher Osorio (Sabrina Cerda), Julian Osorio, Jose Rondan, Jr., Alexis Rondan, Knocturnal Rondan, and Janessa Rocha; her great grandchildren: Jose Osorio, Jr., Alma Osorio, Natalia Guerrero, Rudy Guerrero, Jr., Genasis Guerrero, Sophia Guerrero, Aliyah Osorio, Alizae Garza, Christopher Osorio, Jr., Carlie Osorio, Catalena Osorio, lzela Angel Rocha, and Jose Rondan III; brothers: Paul Gonzales, Frank Gonzales, and Joseph Montoya; and sisters: Connie Fernandez, Margaret Marquez, and Susie Mendoza. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Fidel Gonzales & Josephine Elias; brother Fidel Gonzales, Jr.; grandson Ray Jeremiah Rocha- Sanchez; grandmother Helen Elias; uncles Angel Elias, Manuel Elias, and Micky Elias; aunt Jennie Soliz; and cousins Daniel Soliz, Margie Soliz, and Johnny Soliz.
A service was previously held.
