Mary Craig Brown, nee Hosman, was born on September 7, 1938. We sadly lost Mary after a short illness on October 12, 2021. Mary was the second child of Oden and Mary Hosman. She was raised in Gleed, and attended Naches schools.
Immediately following graduation, Mary married her first love and handsome Arky, Bill Craig, Sr. Three children closely followed, Crystie, Cari and Billy, Jr. During their marriage, Mary was a homemaker and unsurpassed mother. It was a wonderful 27 year marriage until Bill’s untimely death.
Mary found love again and married Bob Brown. They enjoyed many years together with trips to Florida, and gambling at any casino Bob would stop at. He adored Mary. Bob passed away last year.
Mary became a Mary Kay Cosmetic consultant and continued until her retirement a few years ago. She loved her business and her many customers which also became her friends.
Mary was an avid supporter of her son, Billy’s sporting events. She was the #1 fan of her grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren. Mary never missed an event, a Seahawk game or a family dinner. Everyone loved when Grandma Mary was there. She was SO proud of them all.
To say Mary loved her family is an understatement. They were her world!
Mary never met a stranger, always looked for the good in people and was a constant support for so many. She was loved and will be missed by so many.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister-in-law Katie Hosman as well as both husbands.
Mary leaves behind her daughters Crystie Johnson (Rod), Cari Knudson (Tim), and son Billy Craig, Jr.; grandchildren Josh Busey (Stacey) David McIlroy (Amanda), Sean Craig (Janel), Billy Craig (Jessica), Steele Johnson (Laura), Danna McKimmy (Jake), and Abby Davis (Quincy); greatgrands are Jordyn and Justin Busey, Will, Emily, Corey, Lauren and Andrew Craig, Caysen and Ryatt Campfield; three siblings, brother Ted Hosman, sisters Nonie Burns (Jimmy) and Rita Hurley (Jim). Also, many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Mary was an incredible, loyal, strong woman and will be missed by so many.
There will be an informal celebration of Mary’s life at her home at 901 N. Gleed Road, on October 30th, 2021. Stop by anytime between Noon and 4:00 pm.
If you wish to donate in Mary’s name please do so at Yakima Humane Society.
