Mary C. Cruz (formerly Manjarrez), age 87, born July 16, 1934, in Wiley, CO, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by her family on July 17, 2021.
She was the last surviving family member of her siblings. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Benjamin F. Cruz Sr., and her four children, Theresa (Greg), Laura (Tom), Tom (Michelle) and Ben (Anne). She had 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
As a young child her family moved to Wapato, WA, where she attended school and met the love of her life.
After raising her children, she went to work for Aramark, at Boeing, retiring many years later.
She genuinely enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Mary loved music and dancing with her husband. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was a huge sports fan and never missed a game her children or grandchildren played. She was also an avid Seattle Seahawks and Washington Husky fan.
She filled our hearts with lasting memories.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, in Burien, WA. There will be a luncheon reception at the church hall immediately following mass.
She will be buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Kent, WA on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels Services and EvergreenHealth Hospice Care for their efforts, care, and dedication.
