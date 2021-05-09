June 13, 1922 - May 2, 2021
Mary Antonia Ibarra Saiz passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Grandview, WA surrounded by her family.
Mary was born in Zacatecas, Mexico and raised in Eagle Pass, Texas. In the 5th grade she would meet her husband Juan (John) Saiz. In class one day she approached John bringing flowers to his teacher and asked him if she could have one and when she was 18, they married. Five years later they moved to Washington State and settled in Grandview. Both John and Mary worked their asparagus farm and raised six kids. She spent some time working as a teacher’s aide and helping at the Salvation Army food bank. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and gardening in her spare time. John and Mary lived in Grandview for 70 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lino and Juanita Ibarra, her husband John Saiz and her grandson Gregory Woodruff. She is survived by her children, Maryanne (Harold, deceased) Woodruff of Grandview, Dolores (Fred) Ramsey of Olympia, Rachel (Michael) Runestrand of Edmonds, Sylvia (David) Sheridan of Johns Island, South Carolina, Johnnie (Claris) Saiz of Grandview, Lisa (Michael) Nichols of Redmond, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She loved each and every one of them.
A rosary will be held on Sunday, May 9th at 6 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 10th at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, burial in Grandview Cemetery to follow.
