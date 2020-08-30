February 24, 1937 - August 22, 2020
Mary Anne Garcia, Burien, Washington, went home to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2020. She was born to Juan Ybarra and Bersabe (Bertha) Ybarra in Lingle, Wyoming, on February 24th, 1937. Her family settled in Wapato, WA in 1939. Mary Anne attended Wapato High School, and married Moses Garcia in 1955 in Uma, Arizona and moved to Los Angeles, California. They had three daughters, Gloria, Joni, and Nadine. They later moved to Seattle, WA and had their youngest daughter, Andrea. Mary Anne worked for Seattle First National Bank in Burien, WA and later relocated to Zillah, WA with her daughter Andrea. She loved teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and leading bilingual women’s bible study groups. Her favorite ministry, however, was the work she did at her church’s food and clothing bank wherever she worshiped. Just like her mother, she fed anyone who came through her door and would never let anyone go hungry.
Mary Anne was devoted to her children and grandchildren, as they were the light of her life; after her divorce in 1990 she moved back to Seattle, WA to be close to her family. Mary Anne was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a true servant heart and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Well done mama, thou great and faithful servant.
She is reunited with her father Juan Ybarra, mother Bersabe (Bertha) Gallegos Ybarra Ochoa, brothers Ruben Ybarra, and John Ybarra, sisters Mary Ybarra, Ernestine Sanchez, Virginia Farris, and Ramona Lara, and daughter Joni Schneider. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Cheshier (Michael); son in law, John Schneider, daughter, Nadine Garcia-MacDermott (Bret), daughter, Andrea Garcia-Sevigny (Robby), grandchildren, Craig White, Joel Schneider (Trina), Joanna Shiyama (David), Sarah True, Renee MacDermott, Patrick True (Alexis), and Hannah Cheshier; and great-grandchildren, Halen, Gianna & Tyrus Schneider.
A socially distanced gravesite service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wapato Memorial Gardens, 5161 W. Wapato Rd., Wapato, WA 98951. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to your local food bank.
