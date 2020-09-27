Mary Anne (Anglin) Balumas Reynolds died in Wenatchee, Washington September 3, 2020 of complications from a 35-year battle with Lupus. She was born March 3, 1946, 5th of 6 children born to Lois Irene (Duvall) and Howard Marion Anglin. Born in Yakima, she grew up in Naches, graduating from Naches Valley High School in 1964. She was an active, involved student who made many life friends. She was involved in music, as was most of her family. She was an honor roll student. Sang in the All Northwest Choir as a senior and used her musical talents in Indonesia singing in camp shows.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sylvia Joan, brothers Norman Lloyd (Buck) and Charles Sanford (Bink), and her life partner, Evan Vail.
She is survived by sisters Lois Aileen Field of Los Angeles and Ella (Bob) West of Moses Lake, several nieces and nephews and their children.
She graduated from Central Washington College with a degree in English, and worked for a newspaper in Cosmopolis for a few years.
Her marriage to Jimmie Balumas in 1969 gave her the opportunity to travel the world. They lived for six years in Indonesia (where a giant cockroach ate much of her leather purse), and for 2 weeks of the year, Weyerhaeuser flew them to interesting places, giving her an opportunity to visit her ancient family home in Scotland. After they divorced, Mary went back to school and got her law degree. She then married Mark Reynolds and worked with him in their insurance agency in Puyallup. She was very involved in collecting antiques, having several antique booths with her sister Ella in Fife, Quincy and Moses Lake. “Buy high and sell low” seemed to be their motto, whether intentional or not.
Mary was a person who made everyone she knew feel good. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could make everyone laugh. Her friends were life friends; she was the person everyone wishes they could be lucky enough to have in their lives.
Because of Covid 19, there will be no funeral services. She will be in our hearts.
