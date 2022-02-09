Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
For the little crowd of tightly knit friends who meet regularly at the Old Town Station, news of Mary Ann Newland’s passing was very unsettling. She had been one of the core members until January 31st when she slipped away unexpectedly at Yakima Memorial Hospital. One of her friends said it felt similar to the end of a really good movie. She likened it to a curtain coming down after a performance. Though one was left with lots of warm memories, one really wishes that Mary Ann’s earthly life could have lasted a while longer.
The good news is that Mary Ann had a very strong faith in God. Mary Ann was a member of Yakima Covenant Church for over four decades. She attended regularly until health issues became problematic for her. She is now reunited with many people she dearly loved. Widowed in her early thirties, Mary Ann’s spiritual beliefs carried her through that difficult time when she felt very adrift. Most widows were quite a bit older than she was. Her comparably aged friends all had young families that kept them busy. Additionally, her sisters had moved away from Yakima. “I wonder if it is God’s plan that I’m alone”, she told a friend. “I lie awake at night and wonder if I’m supposed to become a missionary.” Then she added, “But I’m really fond of creature comforts. I would miss hot and cold running water. And pie. I would really miss pie. Especially cream pie.” One of Mary Ann’s dearest qualities was that she could easily laugh at herself.
While she didn’t go too far off lands or live without hot and cold running water, Mary Ann truly did become a missionary of sorts. She was one of the world’s best listeners when someone was in a world of hurt. Much of her ‘ministry’ was done by listening to distressed folks and then providing encouragement by sharing her faith. It’s no surprise that both were done over pie and coffee.
Born to Fern and James Prokop in Yakima in 1932 she grew up in Tieton. After graduation, Mary Ann began working in a pharmacy. There she met the love of her life, William Newland. They had 12 wonderful years together before he passed away.
Mary Ann attended YVC and CWU to gain her teaching certificate. She had the unusual distinction of spending her entire career in the West Valley school system at Ahtanum School, always teaching first grade in the same classroom. Though every grade level and every content area has its unique challenges, first grade is especially important. There, high energy, short-attention-span little folks need to get a good start in becoming competent readers. Mary Ann did everything within her power to make that happen. Her love of good books was infectious. Over her career span, Mary Ann worked with well over 1000 students. Not one of them managed to avoid the beloved Frances stories or adventures with Beady Bear.
Mary Ann leaves numerous nieces and nephews. Her oldest niece, Pam Sutton developed a very special relationship that was very similar to that of many mothers and daughters.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 1:00pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
