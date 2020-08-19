Valley Hills Funeral Home
Mary Ann Lockhart, 74, of Yakima, Washington passed away July 28, 2020. She was born February 18, 1946 to Louis E. Carbin and Ruth Valdeena Wood Carbin in Portland, Maine on a blizzard day. Born in the first days of the “Baby Boomers.”
She would say “I still remember my birth, I was living in a peaceful loving place and was full of sorrow to leave. I had anxiety about coming to earth but slid into life such as going down a slide!” I heard my Aunt Thelma saying, “Oh look Louis, she knows you.” I was my father’s late birthday gift as his birthday was 10 days earlier.
Mary Ann lived in Farmington, Maine when she graduated from high school and went off to college in Provo, Utah at Brigham Young University. She was an only child and was kind and sensitive to everyone’s beliefs. She never wanted to cause anyone pain. She never criticized others even if she didn’t agree with them. She always found good in each individual.
Mary Ann was dearly loved by her family and all that knew her. She endured a long time suffering but remained humble and was always kind to everyone.
She married James E. Lemon whom she met at Brigham Young University. They had 5 children, 3 boys and 2 girls. She met Robert Bruce Lockhart whom became her soulmate and husband.
She is survived by her 6 children: James Stewart Lemon, Theodore Carbin Lemon, Jon Steven Lemon, Ruth Ann Lemon, Rebecca Verna Mendoza and ex-husband; and James Edward Lemon.
She was always such a joy to be around because she always seeking out everyone’s good points.
We love you Mary Ann and miss you so much. We know that you will have great joy in the eternities. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In