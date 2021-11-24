Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Mary Ann Headley, 85, peacefully passed away at Cottage in the Meadow on November 16, 2021. Mary Ann was born in Linton, North Dakota on June 27, 1936, to parents John and Helen Schumacher. Mary Ann’s family moved from North Dakota to Yakima around 1940. Mary Ann spent her childhood growing up with her siblings: Irene, John, Mike, Katie, and Valentine Schumacher. Her little sister Helen did not survive the journey and passed away at an early age. Mary spent her time attending St. Joe’s grade school and graduated from the Academy in Yakima in 1954. She spent her early years enjoying school friends, always being a good Catholic girl. Mary was later to meet her handsome husband Joe (Joseph) in 1955 on a blind date. She did not care for him much, but he brought her a dozen red roses, won over her dear mom and that was the beginning of the Joe and Mary love story. Joe and Mary married on March 3, 1956. These two love birds lived in faith and love for 52 years until Joe passed in 2008. Just before their first anniversary they welcomed their favorite daughter Helen, and exactly one year to the day later they welcomed a son, Joseph II. Their last child Douglas was born three years later, and their family was complete. Joe and Mary built a house on Emma Lane and her sister and brother-in-law Katie and George Ehlis lived five houses away. For years the holidays, snow-sledding, going to the beach, and cookie making were a weekly family thing. As the kids got older Mary became a favorite team mom for football, baseball, tennis, and drill team for her kids at West Valley schools. Mary and Joe rarely missed a game or activity their children participated in. They enjoyed fun times with the other parents and good friends they had through the years. Mary was a wonderful stay at home mom and always welcomed her kids many friends, for a meal, or to just sit and visit. Mom was known for her famous Beef Stew, No-Peek Chicken, clam fritters, popcorn balls and delicious chocolate fudge. As the kids got older Mary and Joe made it a priority to go to mass at Holy Family Church every week and took part in RCIA and mentoring others in their Catholic faith. Soon the grandchildren began to come, and Mary found she had been truly touched by God with the welcoming of her grandchildren Nicholas, Tasha, Alexander, Caitlyn, McKenzie, Tiffany, Elizabeth, and Hunter. She never felt more complete and joyful than being around Joe, her children, and grandkids. Trips to dinner, sleepovers, and mornings with Micky Mouse pancakes were memories set in stone. In their later years Joe and Mary enjoyed retirement, traveled south, and spent many fun times with friends and neighbors. Mary was widowed in 2008 with the passing of her dear husband Joe. She managed the house until her health forced her to be moved to Good Samaritan Nursing Home. There she gained new friends and loved the staff like additional family. Through these years she gained great grandkids from her grandchildren. She welcomed Zuri, Nova, Odin, Tenley, Evelyn, Lincoln, and Lili. Mom always had a twinkling eye, a quick wit, and the loving heart to all that knew her. Mom was always praying for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids with love and affection.
She is survived by her daughter Helen Sorrells (Robert), her sons Doug (Lanette), and Joe (Sarah); her grandchildren, Nick Gosseen (Vanessa), Alex Gosseen (Caitlyn), Liz (Casey Brockes), Tasha Cawyer (Braxton), Tiffany Spellman (Josh) also Caitlyn and McKenzie, and great-grandchildren, Zuri, Nova, Odin, Tenley, Lincoln, and Lili; along with several nieces and nephews.
The viewing/Rosary will be November 29th from 4 to 8 at Langevin Mussetter Funeral Home, 1010 West Yakima Ave. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Langevin. Services will conclude at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima, Washington. Reception at Yakima Country Club. From the beautiful care our dear mom received, we suggest in lieu of flowers please contribute to Cottage in the Meadow so other families can experience a beautiful passing like we did with our wonderful mom.
Cottage in the Meadow: 3111 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902. To leave a memory for the family please visit lepfuneralhome.com.
