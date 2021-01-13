Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Mary Ann Fergel-Wangler will be missed deeply by all those who knew her. She was an incredibly caring mother and devoted wife. Her love for others was never absent. Even in the most challenging times in her life, she always put other people’s priorities in front of her own. As difficult as it was for her to communicate for so many years, one phrase was always crystal clear: “How are you?”
Mary was born on February 12th, 1944 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She lived in Mandan until 6th grade when her family moved to Yakima where she began attending St. Paul Cathedral School. She had a beautiful voice and sang Soprano for the Aeolians at Davis High School, eventually graduating from Davis in 1962.
She was the oldest of five sisters and is preceded in death by her father and mother Kasmer and Isabelle Fergel and her younger sisters Jane Harmon and Dorothy Tuck. She is survived by sisters Dolores Harmon and Debbie McBride.
She married the love of her life Bill Wangler at St. Paul’s Cathedral in 1962 and moved to Spokane where Bill was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. They lived in Spokane for eight years where they had three children, Tammy, Bill, and Theresa. From Spokane they moved to Edmonds in 1967 and lived there until 1973 where their fourth child Mike was born. Mary was always there for her children, never missing any of their sporting, cheering/drill or singing events. She was active in the church choir and was a leader with the Blue Birds. Wanting to get closer to family, they moved to Selah in 1973. This would eventually be where they would settle for the next 47 years and share an amazing life together.
Mary had a passion for flowers and started Abbey’s Floral in Selah in 1982. She loved designing flowers and interacting with everyone. She was proud and grateful to be a part of her customer’s special occasions.
Mary loved spending time with her children/spouses and grandchildren and looked forward to any family gathering. Mary is survived by her husband, Bill Wangler; her children/spouses: Tammy (Scott) Gunner, Bill (Lorena) Wangler, Theresa (Mark) Folk, and Mike (Kathy) Wangler. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cooper and Mattye Gunner, Beau (Marie) and Bailey Wangler, Karlee (Brian) and Mason Semancik, Dru Folk, Macy and Brooke Wangler.
She enjoyed traveling in their motor home and their camping and fishing trips. She looked forward to her gambling trips to Vegas and Reno.
Her love for all animals was immense. She was kind- hearted and loving. Something which animals could sense. If Mary was around, you were sure to find your animal sitting on her lap.
Special thanks goes out to Father Richard of Our Lady of Lourdes and the Cottage at the Meadow. Above her door at the Cottage was a saying by Ralph Waldo Emerson that describes Mary’s life – “Go Where There is No Path and Leave a Trail.”
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home.
