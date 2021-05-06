June 13, 1922 - May 2, 2021
Mary A. Saiz passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home in Grandview, Wa. surrounded by her family.
Mary grew up in Eagle Pass, Texas and attended school there. In the 5th grade she saw a boy bringing flowers to his teacher and asked him if she could have one. The boy, Juan (John) Saiz, gave her a flower. When she was 18 years old she married that boy, John Saiz. Five years later they moved to Washington State and settled in Grandview. John farmed his land and Mary raised their family. When the family was raised she turned her attention to crocheting and knitting. She also spent some time working as a teacher’s aide and helping at the Salvation Army food bank. John and Mary lived in Grandview for 70 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lino and Juanita Ibarra, her husband John Saiz and her grandson Gregory Woodruff. She is survived by her children, Maryanne (Harold, deceased) Woodruff of Grandview, Dolores (Fred) Ramsey of Olympia, Rachel (Michael) Runestrand of Edmonds, Sylvia (David) Sheridan of Johns Island, South Carolina, Johnnie (Claris) Saiz of Grandview, and Lisa (Michael) Nichols of Redmond, 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She loved each and every one of them.
A rosary will be held on Sunday at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside, burial in Grandview Cemetery to follow.
