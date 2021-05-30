Marvin Wilfred (Bill) Yancey

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Sunday, May 16th, 2021, Bill passed away at his home in Moxee, WA, surrounded by his family, with an outpouring of love and support. He was 75 years old and had fought a long, hard battle with lung disease.
Bill was born June 13th, 1945 in Portland, OR, to Marvin and Angela (Rivard) Yancey. He grew up in Moxee, WA, were he graduated from East Valley High School in 1964, worked his dad’s hop farm, was a skilled fabricator and mechanic and retired from Hanford in 2013.
In 1963 he noticed a beautiful girl with different color hair each day, while picking up his sister from St. Joseph’s Girls Academy. In 1965 that same girl, Maryann Parent, agreed to marry him, vowing to “tame Wild Bill.” She spent the next 56 years trying, with little success, but their love and commitment was on view for all to see and inspire.
Bill had three daughters. He loved them unconditionally and showed his love in the form of time and toys. Snowmobiles, 3-Wheelers, motorcycles, jeeps. His “need for speed” overflowed to his girls. Trips to Bowden’s Auto Parts with a stop at Dairy Queen on the way home, countless wood cutting outings in the mountains, nights spent in his shop working on Jack Jeffries race car or snowmobiles, were just a few of the things he included his girls in. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Angela, and in-laws, Joseph and Edith Parent. He is survived by his loving wife Maryann, his three daughters, Kristine (Dwayne) Taylor, Jolene Jones and Jennifer Yancey, four grandchildren, Madison Lenseigne (Stephen Dykier), Aurora Taylor (Robert Etten), Brandon and Zander Jones, one brother, Bob (Carol) Yancey, two sisters, Joy (Bill) Justis, Mary Lu (Mike) Farley, three nephews, Justin Yancey, Jared (Amber) Farley and Tyson (Katie) Justis, two nieces, Angela (Matt) Farley-Tuttle and Briana Yancey, four great nephews and five great nieces.
A very special thank you to Memorial Hospice. Tana, Robin and Maggie, you are all angels. We couldn’t have done it without your support.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 5th, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Moxee. Due to Covid, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name can be made to Memorial Hospice c/o Memorial Foundation, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Union Gospel Mission or the charity of your choice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
