February 19, 1941 - September 19, 2021
Marvin Peter Kelsch of Union Gap passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2021 in his home with family by his side. After a complicated surgery Marvin fought hard to regain his health with months of physical therapy in nursing homes. However, his wish to be home was granted by his failing health. During his last weeks his children and grandchildren lovingly took care of him until he was ready to say goodbye.
Marvin was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to Marvin and Beatrice Kelsch. Marvin served in the US Marine Corps as a Field Artillery Batteryman 1958-1962. He met the love of his life, Marie, as pen-pals. One picture of her with a letter was all that it took for him to propose. He was married to Marie Kelsch for 58 wonderful years until she passed away in January 2019.
They started a family while he was still in the Marines with their first-born son being born on the Marine base. He left the Marines on an honorable discharge to settle and build their home in Union Gap, WA. They went on to have three more kids.
He started his own gas pump repair company, servicing gas stations from Toppenish to Ellensburg for 30 plus years. He retired and enjoyed working with his hands, fixing everything from motorcycles to sewing machines. Marvin and Marie started a daycare “PeeWees” for over 20 years. He enjoyed time with his kids and grandkids, helping everyone fix their projects or to lend his ingenuity expertise.
He loved to tell stories of his Marine days, all the motorcycles and vehicles he had in his younger days, and the adventures he had with his brothers and sisters. Favorite moments will be missed liked him pointing out all the mistakes that were made in his old favorite TV shows (MASH - 4077, old westerns, and Hogan’s Heroes. He was a rare gem – a good man who was loyal to his family, friends and country.
Survivors include brother and spouse, Ivan and Carrie Kelsch, children and spouses Marty Kelsch, James and Peggy Kelsch, Sherry and Tom Hartoon, Beverly and John Lee; grandchildren Dustin Kelsch, Ashley Kelsch, Josh Kelsch, Kaitlin Kelsch, Summer – Weston – Dean Hartoon.
He will be deeply missed by all family and friends, but we find comfort that he is reunited with his wife and family that preceded before him in heaven.
