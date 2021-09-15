Marvin L. Lappier, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on August 27, 2021 in Vancouver, WA at the age of 86. He was born in Wapato, WA in 1935 to Cecil and Lucille Lappier. In 1954, Marvin married Donna Barker, his high school sweetheart in White Swan Washington.
Marvin, Donna and their four children eventually moved to Clark Co. Washington where he drove a logging truck and then started his own trucking company. After retiring in 1998 he and Donna spent the next 22 years traveling the country in their RV. He loved his family, friends and dogs; enjoyed square dancing, traveling and meeting people.
Marvin is preceded in death by his son Jeff. He is survived by Donna, his beloved wife of 67 years, daughter Diane Skinner (Steve), sons Steve Lappier (Mona), Mike Lappier (Lori), daughter-in-law Debbie Lappier, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society for SW Washington, 1100 NE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98664.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in