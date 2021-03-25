Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Marvin H. Partch of Outlook, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021 at the age of 92.
He was born on March 16, 1929, in Outlook to Homer and Mildred Partch. He attended Sunnyside High School where he met his first wife, Dorothy. Marvin briefly attended Yakima Valley Community College, before returning to operate the family farm. Together, Marvin and Dorothy raised two daughters, Pam and Polly (Bob Ingvalson). He was active in the Outlook Church of the Brethren where he served as a Deacon.
In 1989, Marvin married his second wife, Barbara and expanded his family to include Chaun, Dallas, Greg, Mike, Lori and Wes. Marvin and Barbara enjoyed attending Notre Dame football games and taking trips to Seattle to visit family. He attended the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
Marvin lived his 92 years in the same house. He enjoyed tending his large garden and having morning coffee with friends. He loved going on Sunday drives and road farming later in life. He was especially proud to be the Grand Marshall of the Sunnyside Lighted Implement Parade.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Mildred and wives Dorothy and Barbara.
Marvin is survived by his brother James (Joanne), daughters Pam and Polly, his stepsons Chaun, Greg, Mike, Wes, Dallas and stepdaughter Lori. He is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing is scheduled for Sunday, March 28 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, Washington. The funeral will be Monday, March 29 at 10:00 at the Smith Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Outlook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Outlook Cemetery Associates at 1420 West Riverside Ave., Sunnyside, Washington 98944, or to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission at 1300 N. 1st Street, Yakima, Washington 98901. Those wishing to sign Marvin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In