Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marvin G. Crockford, a longtime resident of Moxee, Washington, died August 25, 2021, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He was 81.
Marvin was born in Pasco, Washington, the first child of J.Q. Crockford, Jr. and Hazel Mae (Watts) Crockford. He graduated from Kennewick High School in 1959 and joined the Navy where he served on the USS Coral Sea for two years. He married in 1962 and welcomed two daughters while living in Yakima. There, he worked for Continental Foods and Yakima Hardware, but he longed to drive semi-trucks and be his own boss. After completing driving school in 1974, he hauled a variety of items across the country and logged thousands of local miles. The family moved down the valley over time, living in Sunnyside and then Prosser for many years.
He returned to the Yakima area after his girls graduated high school and worked at Structural Components before retiring to devote more time to the small farm and Tennessee Walking horses he shared with longtime partner, Joan Norton. They were active members of the Yakima chapter of the Back Country Horsemen club and loved spending time riding in the mountains. Marvin raised a couple foals and was so proud of his horses! He also began woodworking, making pens, canes, rocking horses, and corn hole boards that he often donated to charity fundraisers.
Marvin was active in the church throughout his life and a member of United Christian Church in Yakima. He rarely missed a Sunday and enjoyed the fellowship and support of the congregation.
He never met a stranger and could always be counted on for a quip, joke, or comment. He called his family and friends regularly to check in, share a quick story and to stay connected with them.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, partner, and sister, Cleora Fern Riegle. He is survived by his daughters, Vanessa Berry (Steven) and Dixie Crockford (Dale Washburn), grandson, James Washburn, brother John Crockford (Linda), and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Memorial Service to honor his life will be held when it is safe to gather again. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
