(Marvin) Dale Farnsworth, 88, passed away on September 20, 2021 at Crescent Health Care, Yakima, Washington. He was born in Yakima, Washington on January 5, 1933 to Charles and Bessie (Culp) Farnsworth. The youngest of six children, the household was never lacking activity!
On January 6, 1951, Dale married Isabell Decker in Yakima, Washington. Together they raised 3 daughters and were blessed with 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, his pride and joy. The Farnsworths celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 6, 2021.
Dale worked for the Boeing Company in Seattle, Washington for 10 years and then returned “home” to his beloved Yakima where he worked as a carpet layer and handyman until his retirement.
Dale was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed the beauty of Washington state: hunting, boating, fishing, jeeping, snowmobiling, and camping in the Cascade Mountains. He and Isabell also enjoyed working together in their yard, spending many hours caring for it and beautifying their neighborhood. It was even chosen as the “Yard of the Month” for Yakima in August 1999.
Dale was known and admired for his many handyman skills. There was nothing that he couldn’t fix or repair or build, a talent that benefited his family and friends many times. In his later years, Dale enjoyed sitting with Isabell and tackling the daily crossword together or sharing their skills at piecing jigsaw puzzles.
Dale’s greatest love was for his family. Times most precious to him were those spent with his loved ones celebrating holidays, vacations, birthdays, and any opportunity to be together. Many Christmas Eves will never be forgotten because “Santa” somehow knew where all of the family had gathered, and he made his special appearance each year. This was one of Dale’s favorite things to do. He loved spoiling his family, especially the grandkids and later the great-grandkids. To them, he was “Papa” and he left them so many fond memories they will treasure forever: sitting together around the campfire, sharing long walks on the Oregon Coast hunting for agates, snacking on Mr. Salty pretzels and 7-Up, and the sound of him cheering for them at their sporting events — the loudest voice in the crowd! In the words of a granddaughter, “Boy, he was a real hoot!”
Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Isabell; daughters Farrel (Mike) Cornwall, Meridian, ID, Jaci (Jerry) Trudeau, Yakima, WA, Renee (John) Miller, Yakima, WA; grandchildren Angie (Lance) Phillips, Emmett, ID, Katy Koval, Meridian, ID, Jamie (Matt) McGehee, Meridian, ID, Kristi (Pete) Duthie, Yakima, WA, Bryan (Tasha) Trudeau, Naches, WA, Taylor (Christina) Miller, Yakima, WA, Evan Miller, Yakima, WA; great-grandchildren Ethan, Sarah, Nick, Devin, Hayden, Valen, Owen, Aidan, Callie, Dylan, Sierra; and several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bessie Farnsworth, Yakima, WA; brother George Farnsworth, Yakima, WA; sisters Margie Lane, Yakima, WA, La Verna Ryan, Enumclaw, WA, DelFerna McBee, Fife, WA, Mary “Mackie” Cochran, Buckley, WA; and grandson Ian Miller, Yakima, WA.
Four generations of the family will gather for a private celebration of their dear “Papa’s” life later this fall. A final word from his devoted wife and caregiver: “Rest in peace, Dad. I love you.” ~ Mom
