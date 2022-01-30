Marvin Carl Kober

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Marvin was born to Carl Soloman Kober and Rilla F. (Lawman) Kober on June 15th, 1939, in Billings, Montana. He married Cara Lee (Dorrow) Kober on January 29th, 1963, after his term of service in the United States Navy. He was the second oldest of five children.
He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Rilla Kober, oldest sister Marlene (Kober) Howard, younger sister Caroline (Kober) Stout and younger brother John Kober. He is survived by his wife Cara, and youngest sister Karen (Kober) Fryer, his children Elaine J. (Kober) Williams, Lorraine (Kober) White, Mark Kober, and Mona (Kober) Borello. He also had many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He served in the United States Navy and became a Commander in the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla #93 where he taught safe boating classes and charts after his term of service. He then worked for Bob Leach Hauling which soon was Eldon Graves Trucking.
He will always be a beloved father, friend, and mentor to all of us who knew him, especially his family. He loved the outdoors and teaching his family how to fish and firearm safety. We love you so much and it’s never goodbye, it’s until we meet at Heaven’s gate.
