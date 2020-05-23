Coleman Mortuary
Marvin Anthony Olney, 78 years of age and a longtime Harborite, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Aberdeen, Washington. He was born on April 8, 1942, in Bremerton, Washington to Melvin Edward and Dorothy Juanita (Bennett) Olney.
He had worked at a smoke shop, a burger bar and a firework stand for Ruth A. Penn, his wife’s mom. He had been married.
Marvin was a man of God and attended various churches in the areas he resident. He also did volunteer work for these churches.
Marvin Anthony Olney had been married to Evelyn E. Penn.
He fondly remembered all the changes that occurred in the world and in his life since he was born. Some of his memorable time of his life was when his children were born. His desire was always to have a pleasant funeral service following his death.
Marvin Anthony Olney relatives include his children, Patricia J. Gitchel of Oakville, Tina L. Ebling of Rochester, his deceased Tracy A. Lukianov who had lived in Alaska, Anthony R. Olney who lives in Oakville and Edward A. Olney of Lacey. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
A celebration of his life will be held later when the Covid-19 situation allows.
Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary, 422 – 5th Street in Hoquiam, Washington.
