Marvin Allen Baggarley

June 18, 1932 - March 21, 2021
Marvin A. Baggarley was born to Emes and Luella (Partch) Baggarley on June 18, 1932. Growing up he helped on the family’s dairy and with farming. Eventually the family moved from the Washington coast to Medicine Valley where he graduated from White Swan High School in June of 1952.
In December of 1952 Marvin married Twila Morton. Their first child, Cindy, was born in 1953 and shortly after he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he spent most of his tour in Korea. Son Ken, in 1954 while Marvin was overseas. Marvin was discharged in 1955 and returned home to Wapato. The big surprise came in spring of 1957 when twin sons, Dan and Don, were born and completed the family.
Marvin worked for Associated Grocers in Yakima from 1957-1986. Twila and Marvin then worked for the Corps of Engineers on the Snake River Parks system as park hosts from 1987-1990, until the pull of grand babies convinced them to stay home.
Marvin and Twila enjoyed traveling with their RV and attending the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City and Las Vegas from 1974-2002.
Marvin lived in the West Valley area in Yakima for the past 52 years. He enjoyed riding horses in the mountains, working in his leather room and following his sons and grandsons rodeo and roping.
Marvin passed away (in The Cottage in The Meadow Hospice Care) at this facility his wife of 65 years Twila spent her last day at in 2017.
Marvin is survived by his daughter Cindy Timmons (Bryan), son Ken Baggarley (Julie), son Don Baggarley (Kelli), daughter-in-law Teresa Baggarley and sister Zanya Stavert (Ken), seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Twila Baggarley (2017), son Dan Baggarley (2020) and daughter-in-law Kimberly Baggarley (1992).
