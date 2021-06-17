Marva Jean (Barnes) Roberts

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
At the age of 81 she went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday June 11, 2021. She was living at the Sun Terrace Memory Care Unit, Prosser, WA. Jean was born in Wiseman, AR to Claud and Millie (Cooper) Barnes who preceded her in death, as well as her beloved husband, John F. Roberts.
Jean came to the Yakima Valley with her husband in the early 1960’s. She worked in the agricultural industry and retired from Snokist Grower after more than 30 years. Jean enjoyed her rich life of church involvement, especially her Bible Study Group that became like family to her. Many senior trips were involved. She was a member of the Christian Life Center for 56 years.
Jean will always be remembered for her loving spirit, and beautiful smile, which she lovingly shared with anyone around her. She was a woman of prayer and prayed for her family continually seeing many come to a relationship with Jesus. She left a godly heritage for all of her family who desire to live up to, for many generations to come.
Jean is survived by her children: Marcia (Roberts) Johnson, husband Mark, their son Bradley; Marcia’s children: Dereck Nelson, wife Melinda, along with their 3 children; Desireé (Nelson) Clark, her husband Travis, along with their 4 children; Danell (Nelson) Shafer, her husband Heath, along with their 3 children; John F. Roberts Jr., his wife Debbie; John’s daughter Sierra; Debbie’s children; Cody Cox, his wife DeAnna, along with their 5 children; Carly Figueroa, her husband Ricardo, and their 5 children; Karen (Robert) Shelton, her husband Timothy, and their children; Kendall Shelton, his wife Elisa and their 2 children; Morgan (Shelton) Balding, her husband Aaron, and their 3 children.
She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers: WA Barnes and Ralph Barnes. Survived by two sisters: Rilla Mathis and Shirley Burson, and many nieces and nephews whom she greatly loved.
We would like to thank Sun Terrace Memory Care for the wonderful care given to our mom. As well as the love and compassion given her by the end of life care we received from Heartlinks.
There will be a time of visitation from 3-7 pm, Friday June 18, 2021 at Keith and Keith Funeral Home, 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, June 19, at the Christian Life Center, 716 N. 40th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. A private graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In