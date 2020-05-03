Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed away at home on a beautiful Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Because of his faith, Marty is now in his eternal home with his LORD.
Throughout his last days he was surrounded by family members and close friends who loved him dearly. Marty valued and truly embraced every day, and sure knew how to celebrate life at his home aka “Marty Land” with his dear family and friends. His smile was contagious, and he always had a twinkle in his eye. He was the light in the dark, and the laughter in the silence. His fun-loving spirit will continue to be a source of joy for those who remember him.
God broke the mold after Marty was born December 11, 1952; Marty was the wonderful little brother his two sisters had longed for. At age 6 he joined the Yakima swim team and competed with the 10 and unders. His best stroke was the butterfly and he swam competitively through high school. Marty had a unique connection with nature, always happy outside, swimming, camping, growing all kinds of things, and collecting snakes, lizards, and insects. In adulthood, his roots were tapped into the soil of the land, where he produced beautiful gardens, landscapes, and cherry trees. His loyalty, tenderness, sense of generosity, and ever-ready willingness to help others, to pick them up, endeared him to the many people who loved him. Showers of joy lit up the lives of all who crossed his path.
Marty attended Eisenhower High School and graduated from WSU where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was a member of the United States Reserves.
Marty met Sue Penoyar at WSU in 1974, were married in 1979, and shortly after had two beautiful daughters. Marty was a lifetime resident of Yakima where he owned and operated Chicago Junk & Machinery Company, established in 1915 by his grandfather.
He treasured his devoted long time employees Billy, Dallas and Richey Rehfiield. They were like family to him.
Known as “Papa,” Marty adored his daughters, Jessica and Amanda, as well as his eight grandchildren. He was always involved in their sports and pursuits, never missing a game or an activity. Watching his favorite basketball and football teams with his grandkids brought him entertainment and sweet relationships. Marty left a legacy of kindness and generosity to all who knew him. He showed the world what genuine and selfless love was. He provided river raft rides for the seniors, funds to help emerging businesses, and he invested in numerous charities. His love of the less fortunate and his fun, loving, spirit will continue to be a source of happiness and joy for everyone he touched.
Marty enjoyed boogie boarding, hiking, and swimming in Kauai where he vacationed often with his children, grandchildren, and friends. He never overlooked an opportunity to celebrate the people he loved with dinners, parties, and getaways.
Marty was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sanford and Mary Louise Shapiro. He is survived by daughters Jessica (Aurther) and Amanda; his grandchildren, Marianne, Evelyn, Alicia, Vincent, Brooke, Alexander, Isaiah and Malakai; his sisters Sandy Chatfield and Vicky Sims; cousins Steve Zien, Cherie Levinson, Dianne Bennett, Mickey Holcomb, Jackie Wilson, David Kraft and Tom (Patti) Kraft, his devoted caretakers; and cousins Cathy Jefferson, Mike, Pat and Steve Martin, adopted children Chelsea, Michaella and Beau; nephews Jeramie and Jay Chatfield, Dr. Bill Sims, and niece Kelley Lambert.
Marty will be forever in our hearts. Marty never overlooked an opportunity to celebrate the people he loved with dinners, parties and getaways. A Celebration “party” of Marty’s Life will be announced at a later time. Left with decades of fond and colorful memories our lives will never be the same. In memory of Marty please listen to Willie Nelson’s song “Something you get through.” Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
