Marty Lee Abrams, 61, passed away peacefully at home on August 6, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Marty was born on August 20, 1959 to Frank and Delma Abrams in Sunnyside, WA. When he was 13, the family moved to The Dalles, OR, and a few years later, they settled in Yakima, WA. After graduating from West Valley High School in 1977, he went on to be a lifelong carpenter working for various construction companies throughout the Yakima Valley. He loved building custom homes in the Yakima area alongside his brothers. Many of his stories and memories come from working at Abrams construction. In September of 1985, he married Sandi Myers, and 6 years later, he was blessed with his only child, Brandi.
Marty loved to be outdoors and could be found camping, fishing, or hunting with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching various sporting events on T.V., including NASCAR, golf, and football — he never missed a Seahawks game. He also enjoyed cooking and trying out various recipes he saw on the cooking channel.
Anyone who knew Marty knew that he had a sense of humor and would love to hear and tell a good joke. He was unendingly proud of his daughter Brandi’s success as a registered nurse, and his eyes would light up every time he talked about her.
Marty was preceded in passing by his parents and his niece Sarah Abrams. He left behind his daughter Brandi Warren, son-in-law Andrew, and his soon-to-be first grandchild; his brothers Milo (Marla), Myron (Tracy), and Mark (Karen); his nephews Sean (Chris), Toby (Jeana), and Mike (Jesica); and many lifelong friends.
Marty requested a cremation and that we scatter his ashes in one of his favorite locations. Per his request, there will be no funeral service, but there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in