Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
The family of Marty Chambers announces with great sadness his passing from this world on, April 20, 2022. He was born on March 16, 1971 in Yakima, WA.
Marty graduated from Yakima’s Eisenhower High School in 1989. During high school, he traveled to Sweden as a foreign exchange student, creating lifelong memories and friendships. While he was in Sweden he studied at Frans Schartaus Gymnasium in Stockholm, Sweden.
He began his working career with Fred Meyer working his way through the Store Manager program to the corporate offices as a Replenishment Analyst and Replenishment Buyer. A move to Alaska provided a new employment opportunity at Providence Health and Services as Procurement Specialist. Marty then went to work for Macy’s as a District Manager. This opportunity combined his management experience with his passion for fashion.
Marty was FUN and the hole left in our hearts is huge. We will always carry his unique laugh, quirky antics, and many “Martyisms” as we start to heal. He had a twinkle in his eye and a charm about him that was captivating, making even the worst situations better with his quick wit and crazy sense of humor.
Marty’s babies were his beloved dogs Zoe, Madison and Foster, and his faithful cat, Moira providing him love and companionship the last few years.
Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Corning (O’Dell) in 2021. He is survived by his father, Mike (Maria) Chambers, brother Greg (Becki), and sister Tracey (Paul) Bishop (Chambers); his nephews, Robert Bishop, Dylan Chambers and Ryan Chambers; his auntie (Linda) and uncle Johnny Hornstein, uncle Mark (Franses) Chambers; cousins, Toree Conatore, Sarah Welborn, Mark Jones, and Luke Hornstein, Kim Chambers Dehart, Jake Chambers and Scott Chambers.
A public service will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 9:30 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). If desired, or in lieu of flowers, donations to Yakima Union Gospel Mission are appreciated and can be sent in care of Shaw & Sons. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in