Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many Martin Puterbaugh was called home on December 7, 2020. Martin was surrounded by family as well as some of his awesome caretakers at his time of death.
Martin was born in Yakima, WA August 29, 1934 to Ray and Opal (Elder) Puterbaugh. He grew up in Grandview, Washington with his big sister Normann. During his early years Martin followed his father, who founded Puterbaugh Construction whenever possible learning the construction trade. He truly enjoyed all sports and eventually earned letters in football, basketball, as well as track and field at Grandview High School.
During high school Martin met his sweetheart Frances Charvet and after graduation they were married. Upon graduating Martin enlisted in the United States Navy eventually serving multiple deployments on the USS Hornet as an aircraft technician.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy he returned to the Yakima Valley taking a job on a hop farm located on the Roza. It was here that Martin’s passion for farming was developed as he learned to work the land. This work experience led him along with his wife to move their young family to the Green Valley area purchasing their first piece of land. Over the years with his children riding around in the pickup with Dad the farm continued to grow into Puterbaugh Farms.
Martin’s love of sports was handed down to his children and he spent countless hours following them to their events. He was always available to drive the van hauling the Grandview Gliders track team to various locations. As his grandchildren grew up, he rarely missed one of their events always offering encouragement and support at their football, basketball, baseball, or track and field competitions.
Those of you who knew him well would not be surprised by the uncounted hours Martin spent restoring vintage automobiles. His attention to detail resulted in many perfectly restored vehicles. This was the perfect hobby for a farmer during the long winter evenings when he had to keep his hands busy creating something while letting the land rest for next year’s crop.
Martin served on the Knights of Columbus, was an active member of the Washington Hop Growers, and Hop Growers of America serving a term as president. He did receive International Order of the Hop for his years of service to the industry.
He organized countless snowmobile, snow skiing, and boating events over the years for family and friends. All who knew him understood his passion for his family and close friends along with his desire to enjoy life with them whether in the motor home, ski lodge or on Sun Lakes. On one of his boating trips, he forgot his swimming trunks but did not let that slow him down from joining in on the fun and was seen on the skis wearing his street pants.
On December 27, 2000 Martin lost his wife Frances Puterbaugh. He continued to stay active in the family farm but also began to take time to travel abroad meeting fellow farmers in various countries and visiting locations throughout the world. Through these adventures Martin made many personal friends as well as professional acquaintances who ultimately conducted business with the family business Puterbaugh Farms.
He is survived by children and grandchildren Parris (April) Puterbaugh Derek Amber Emily Sarah; Dana (Greg) Pickel Tyler Danica; Stacey (Diana) Puterbaugh Levi Drew, and Linda (David) Miller along with 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Frances Puterbaugh,son Todd Puterbaug, parents Ray / Opal Puterbaugh, in laws Noel / Evelyn Charvet, sister Normann (Stan) Beavans, sisters in law Mary Gibbons / Deolores Charvet, brothers in law Marcel Charvet / Mel Sealander.
The entire family extends a special “Thank You” to Martin’s super caretakers Ashley, Silvia, Sendy, Alma, Melva, and Teresa who were there daily for Martin. Hospice was very helpful and a blessing to us in Martins final days. We also would like to thank a great lifelong friend Cliff Meghan who was a regular visitor that brightened many of Martin’s days with his visits.
No service will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date when gathering as friends and family is safe for all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice or Alzheimer’s Research. Those wishing to sign Martin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
