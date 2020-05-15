Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Martin Ozuna, 53 years old, was born in Toppenish, Washington on August 21, 1966. He was raised in the Lower Valley, received his education in Sunnyside, Washington, and made his home in Yakima, Washington. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle, and went to be with the Lord and our parents on May 12, 2020 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Yakima, Washington.
Martin enjoyed and competed in boxing in his youth. He was always an outgoing, talkative person, and a friend to whomever he met. He was always playing softball or kickball with his nieces and nephews. He would also take them to the corner market to buy snacks for them. He was always making us laugh with his jokes. He was a good writer of letters and poems, and he was a great storyteller. Martin had a contagious smile that would make everyone else smile; he loved being around his family and remembering the good old days when he was younger with his siblings. He loved coming up with great food ideas for late night snacks and watch a movie.
He leaves behind 8 sisters and 2 brothers, Irma & Arnold Leos, Refugio & Felicitas Lara, Hilda & Arthur Lopez, Olga & Joe Uvalle, Robert & Maria Ozuna, Ventura Jr. & Marina Ozuna, Imelda & Israel Vargas, Janie Irene Ozuna, Maribel & Francisco Macias, and Christina & Gabriel Berger, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and 2 great-great nieces. Martin you will be greatly missed, but are no longer in pain, give our Mom & Dad a hug. You will greatly be missed until we meet again, love always your brothers and sisters. Preceded in death by our parents Ventura Sr. and Irene Ozuna, grandparents Cosme and Delfina Mungia, Eluterio and Santos Ozuna, and Felicitas Ozuna, and niece Andrea Leos Vega.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of Holy Rosary from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm and a Remembrance service from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA. Private family burial will be held at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Martin’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In