Martin Milne Humphrey, born October 3, 1925, Spokane, WA, deceased November 23, 2021, Yakima, WA.
Parents (Dec’d) Noah William and Katherine Milne Humphrey, Spokane, WA.
Graduated Washington State University, Pullman, WA, with a Masters in Architectural Engineering.
Served US Army, stationed at Fort Vancouver, WA.
Worked as Civil Engineer at Gray and Osborne, Yakima, WA.
Worked as Architectural Engineer at Food Industries, Yakima, WA.
Worked as Archivist, Yakima Valley Museum, Yakima, WA.
Volunteered Boy Scouts of America as Scoutmaster Troop 215 Yakima and later as Scoutmaster Trainer at Woodbadge (training facility).
Volunteered at Central Washington Agricultural Museum, Yakima, WA.
Active in Yakima Engineers’ Club.
Hobbies: slide photography, snow skiing, backpacking, camping, board games, bridge, digital photography, and grandkids.
Survived by sister Barbara Humphrey Miller (Tacoma), wife Jean Marie Dudley Humphrey (Yakima), son Jay Jackson (Yakima), son and daughter-in-law KC and Rita Humphrey (Vancouver, WA), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial Service: Saturday, Nov. 27, at 11:00 am, Christian Life Center, 716 N. 40th Ave., Yakima, WA 98908.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Union Gospel Mission.
