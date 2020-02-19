Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
“I AM with you always.” Matthew 28:20
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, “Papa,” uncle, and brother, Martin “Marty” Eugene Detty walked home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 15th, 2020. His earthly cause of passing was due to complications of pulmonary fibrosis.
Marty was born in a sod house in Dickens, Nebraska, to Leslie Matthew Detty and Clarabelle Mae (Favinger) on July 13th, 1934. When Marty was just a young child, he and his parents, older brother Ernie and younger sister Joycelyn moved from Nebraska to Yakima, WA. Sadly, their mother passed at a very young age. Marty’s father later married Irene Lockwood and he gained a stepbrother, Al.
Marty attended local schools and graduated from Yakima High School. He married Margaret Benjamin and two beautiful daughters were born to them, Deborah Ann and Valarie Belle Detty. He later moved to San Diego, CA and lived with his sister Joyce and brother-in-law Norm Kuhlmann. While in California, he continued his education and became a journeyman electrician.
Marty accepted Jesus as his personal savior at Ocean Beach Baptist Church, the same church he also met and married his “sweetheart” and “sunshine” Judith Koller in on October 21st, 1961, officially known as the “Sweetest Day.” Marty and Judy followed Jesus together throughout their marriage as “Fishers of Men.” They returned to Yakima in 1964 to be closer to family. Marty not only continued his work as an electrician, he and Judy became owners of orchards in both Zillah and Selah.
Marty and Judy were blessed with a daughter, Leslie Clara Beverly April 28th, 1971. They sold their orchards and went on to purchase and manage the daily operations of three mobile home parks, one in Richland and later, two in Yakima, WA. Using his skills as a handyman and his entrepreneurial nature he expanded the scope of all his properties. The Lord blessed them in all they did.
All who knew Marty recognized his skill and passion for salmon fishing. He would laugh and cite the following quotation, “Fish tremble at the sound of my name.” He taught many family members how to fish and share in his love of fishing. His time on the river was also used as a platform to share Christ with his fellow anglers. Marty was a great outdoorsman who loved to hunt and hike through the fields and hills with his dogs and shotgun at his side. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell stories, exciting adventures and most of all, play pranks on all his family and friends. Out of all the wonderful things that Marty did and who he was, he was a saved child of God, a joint heir with Jesus. He led many to Christ over the years and this was his greatest accomplishment and joy.
The joy of the Lord is my strength.” Nehemiah 8:10
Marty was preceded in death by his mother Clarabelle, father Leslie, stepmother Irene, brother Ernie, sister-in-law Donna, step-brother Al, nephews Kurt Kuhlmann, and Donnie Detty.
Marty is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Judy, daughters Debbie (Steve Cote), Valarie (Bill Perry), and Leslie (John Rodriguez), sister Joyce (Norm Kuhlmann), grandsons Steven, Xavier, and James, granddaughters Lisa and Chantel and many other great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marty often carried around a number of things in his shirt pockets over the years; his glasses case, a small scratch pad and pen were often found among them, making notes as he rested from work or enjoyed outdoor activities. This was found on one of those scratch pads and we wanted to share it with you today. We hope that it blesses your heart as it did ours, composed by Marty, some years earlier.
“When I go Home to Heaven”
When I go home to Heaven,
How joyful I will be,
For on that day at last, my risen Lord and Savior,
I will see.
No greater happiness,
Than to see him face to face,
To see the Love in His eyes and to feel his warm embrace.
I’ve done nothing to deserve that perfect home above,
It was freely given, through the grace of Jesus love.
Then why should worldly cares, weigh down upon me so?
They’ll be a distant memory,
When home at last I’ll go.
Our sincere thanks to Marty’s grandson James for moving in and tirelessly serving his grandfather as his caregiver during his time on hospice, for family and friends visiting, calling, bringing his favorites foods, including, but not limited to, KFC and coconut cake, showing their love to Marty during this extra time we were graciously given with him. We would also like to extend gratitude to hospice staff (Kathy, Madison and Claudia), Norie from Home Care Services, Cottage in the Meadow, and many others who made Marty’s life richer in his days with family and friends. We were all so blessed.
