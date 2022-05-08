Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Martin Lynn Capdeville was born March 29, 1943 in Oxnard, CA to Henry (Hank) and Margaret Capdeville. He graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School in Camarillo. At the age of 12, he installed a small motor on his bicycle given to him by his Grandma Lola and proceeded to ride it around the community. This (needless to say) upset his mother and the CHIP. From that point forward Marty made it clear that walking was not for him. He loved racing anything on wheels or in the water.
Following graduation, he bought an 18-wheeler and joined the family trucking business. He married Lana Widick and they had a daughter, Rhonda Lynn. In the early ’70’s he moved his family to Yakima, WA where he started a mobile truck repair service. He worked closely with James Dykes who was also in the repair business, and they became lifelong friends. His son Anthony Martin was born. At this point he decided to open an in-house repair business. Immediately, the large fruit companies sought out his expertise in maintaining their equipment. Through the business he became friends with Gene and Sherry Clasen and a “crew member” on the Apple Andy.
He spent some of his happiest days cruising the San Juans up into Canada. During this time, he built a beautiful 3-wheel motorcycle which earned many trophies in shows throughout the area. He also bought a drag boat (Red Delicious sponsored by Marley Orchards and Dick Roland) and participated in drag races throughout the NW… more trophies.
Following a divorce, he married Dianne Gilliland and they worked together in the business, Martin Fabrications, for 35 years. They also road the trike to many places including Southern CA, Canada, and of course Sturgis. During this time, he built another trike, and modified a pontoon boat into a floating houseboat which spent every available minute exploring Lake Roosevelt.
Following a very busy, interesting, fun life, Marty lost a long hard battle with lung cancer and left this life on Sunday, May 1, 2022 while in the loving care of the people at Arcadia Medical Resort in Union Gap, WA. He left behind a grieving family that adored him, wife Dianne, daughter Rhonda Capdeville, sons Tony Capdeville, Scott Trujillo (Cheryl), and Robert Trujillo (Karie), grandchildren Savannah Brooks, Toni Lynn and Maverick Capdeville, Dalaney Trujillo-Davis (Seth Cumby), and Isabella Trujillo, great-granddaughter Salem Trujillo-Davis, his cat Oreo, and many loving friends.
The wonderful people at Brookside Funeral Home in Moxee, WA are in charge of arrangements as well as Medcure in Portland, Oregon. At his request, there will be no formal service, but a picnic in the park will be scheduled in his honor during the summer. Martin Capdeville was a good, honest, loving man and the world is a little less beautiful without him. “If it’s broken, don’t worry, Gumpa can fit it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in