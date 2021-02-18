Langevin • El Paraiso Funeral Home
Martin Lopez Jr. was born at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on October 27th, 1975. Martin lost his battle against COVID-19 and was taken from his family too soon on February 9th, 2021.
Martin loved watching wrestling. His favorite wrestlers were Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. He had my favorites such as The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns and many more. He also loved listening to music. He loved listening to La Bamba by Ritchie Valens and all Michael Jackson music. But it didn’t matter what song was on, he would say “I like that song.” He would get up and dance to any song that was on.
He is survived by his mother Louisa Martinez, his father Martin Lopez, his brothers Alfonso and Ramon Lopez, his brother and sister-in-law Javier Campos and Guadalupe Ramirez and his sister and brother-in-law Josie Campos and Tyler Raines, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ramon and Maria Lopez, and Jose and Josefa Martinez.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, February 18th, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 19th, 2021 at 11:00 am, and be live streaming on the Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home Facebook page. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. To share a memory of Martin visit www.lepfuneralhome.com.
