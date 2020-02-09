Martin Carl Merz

The family of Martin Merz, formerly of Wapato, are sad to announce his passing on January 27, 2020. Martin was born April 28, 1955 in Yakima to Don and Bonnie Merz. He was raised on a farm and lived in the Yakima Valley most of his life, moving to Bonners Ferry, Idaho 15 years ago. At the end of his life, Martin was still doing what he loved, farming. He helped manage a 3,000 acre farming operation of which he was very proud. When he had the time, he loved to fish. Martin had a house on the Kootenai River that he could walk out his back door to “cast out.” He is survived by his mother and five siblings. Martin enjoyed his love of animals by adopting a shelter dog, Samson, who remained his faithful companion. Martin was a kind and unassuming man who lived a private life. Accordingly, there will be no public services. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Adoption, Inc. at P.O. Box 1925, Bonners Ferry, ID 83805.
