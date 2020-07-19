Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Marti left us on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Marti was born and raised in Yakima and was the youngest of three children. She was predeceased by her parents Joe and Jovita Rivera, and her older sister and brother-in-law Mary Kathleen and Harlow Skinner. She will be missed daily by her husband Dave Brunelle, and her sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Dan Overgaard.
Marti loved her life work in rehab which began at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was a loving, kind and forceful presence who greeted the world with smiles, hugs, and chocolate candy. Marti cared for our parents as they aged and Mary and Harlow in their final illnesses. In her retirement, she spent more time swimming, tending her flowers and enjoying the world around her.
Marti leaves close friends Shirley, Elaine, Linda, Jean, Rose, and Ericka who helped her navigate her illness and often made her smile. The family also wishes to thank the doctors and staff at North Star Lodge.
She requested no viewing or service. A contribution to your favorite charity in Marti’s name may bring you blessings in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
