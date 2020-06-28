Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Martha Peggy Archibald was born in Missoula, Montana on March 1, 1925 to Mae Cox Archibald and Walter Otis Archibald. She passed away on June 20, 2020 in Yakima, WA at the age of 95.
Mom grew up in Western Montana and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1942. She immediately traveled to Fort Vancouver, WA and worked 3 years for the U.S. Army during WW II. Mom returned to Missoula after the war and worked for the Army at Fort Missoula for 4 years, 2 years for the Executive Director of the Boy Scouts, then began working for the U.S. Forest Service. Her job with the USFS eventually involved hiring smokejumpers for the Missoula base.
In February 1947 she married Arne “Sandy” Ranta of Milltown, MT. They raised their three sons in Milltown and West Riverside before moving into Missoula in 1964. During this time mom was a Scouting Den Mother for 11 years, PTA President at Bonner Grade School, Job’s Daughters advisor, and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
In 1967 they moved to Packwood, WA where she retired from the Forest Service in 1981. Mom and dad then lived in Westport, WA where she was also a member of Order of Amaranth. They traveled extensively in a 5th wheel trailer, finally selling their home in 1995 so they could travel full time in a motor home. Dad passed away in 1998, and mom continued traveling for 3 more years before settling in Yakima, WA where she lived until her passing. She said her last years were comforted by membership in the Summit View Church of Christ, and Minister Kevin Jensen who renewed her faith in the Lord.
Mom is survived by her 3 sons, Lyle (Sandy), Arne Roy (Jeanne) and Walt (Nora Ann). She is also survived by her grandchildren: twins Mary (Larry) Treloar and Marie McCracken, Kristin (Noel) Cisneros, Jessica (Joe) Wulfekuhle, and Robert (Emily) Ranta, and great-grandchildren Kristina and Noel “Bubba” Cisneros and Keenan Wulfekuhle, her nieces Sue (Burt) Stenslie and Barb (Johan) VandenBerg, nephew Allen (Rebecca) Archibald, close family friends Elaine and Leo Nagle and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Arne, her parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, a niece and 2 nephews.
After her cremation, mom and dad will join their family members in the Missoula City Cemetery. As dad was a life member of the VFW and DAV, and mom a life member of their Auxiliaries, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the VFW or DAV, or their Auxiliaries. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Keith and Keith Funeral Home of Yakima, WA (www.keithandkeith.com) who is caring for the family.
